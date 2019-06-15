Scarecrow Questions
Though my tongue withers from disuse and
drought, I taste from across the sea astringent
smoke and the progeny of a hundred bullets
buzzing by like misguided insects through
the theater of the dying, and I question how
pride and greed, hubris and fear, unwind their
cords to detonate these differing yet tangled
lines. How to fathom such depth of mistrust?
The Christian paints her door frames azure, a
Muslim carpets his tile floor, the Jew panels his
walls, yet among each, various segments clash,
and all of their houses implode. I feel nothing,
yet shiver throughout the sun-blazed afternoon.
Then I consider the structure of zero, whether its
body contains or extracts, negates or compromises,
hollows out duplicates within duplicates, exorcising
with a blade so sharp as to peel away memory from
those it crosses without the faintest murmur. Gone.
Erased. Banished to never having been. I neither
breathe nor digest, but I absorb and recall. How do
you so willingly forget history? This post determines
my destination, but not my destiny, not tomorrow’s
promise, nor the returning birds and faith, the long
nights, their stars, their deaths, the following days.
“Scarecrow Questions” first appeared here in February 2016.
A tower of Scarecrow questions………
Scarecrow’s questions increase daily!
What timing! Scarecrow couldn’t have returned at a more receptive moment … I’m sitting in 56-degree fresh air east of Albuquerque listening to ravens calling one another … and recalling the peaceful mountain-top meadow up over Cloudcroft that was ours for 4 days before getting here … Scarecrow might’ve been whispering in my ear as I picked up scattered remnants of clay pigeons left by prior occupants. I’d rather follow skeet-shooters than elk-shooters! And bending to retrieve the fractured bits of orange brought me eye to eye with tiny blooms and tiny crawling things … stuff Scarecrow might well observe and ponder and spin into more questions!
Thanks, Jazz. I so often get caught up in the scattered bits and pieces I find along the way…
“… like misguided insects through / the theater of the dying”: how oft that might apply.
I think it applies all too often!
All imploding. (K)
Yes, unfortunately.
