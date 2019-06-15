Scarecrow Questions

Though my tongue withers from disuse and

drought, I taste from across the sea astringent

smoke and the progeny of a hundred bullets

buzzing by like misguided insects through

the theater of the dying, and I question how

pride and greed, hubris and fear, unwind their

cords to detonate these differing yet tangled

lines. How to fathom such depth of mistrust?

The Christian paints her door frames azure, a

Muslim carpets his tile floor, the Jew panels his

walls, yet among each, various segments clash,

and all of their houses implode. I feel nothing,

yet shiver throughout the sun-blazed afternoon.

Then I consider the structure of zero, whether its

body contains or extracts, negates or compromises,

hollows out duplicates within duplicates, exorcising

with a blade so sharp as to peel away memory from

those it crosses without the faintest murmur. Gone.

Erased. Banished to never having been. I neither

breathe nor digest, but I absorb and recall. How do

you so willingly forget history? This post determines

my destination, but not my destiny, not tomorrow’s

promise, nor the returning birds and faith, the long

nights, their stars, their deaths, the following days.

“Scarecrow Questions” first appeared here in February 2016.