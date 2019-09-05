Patience

Patience

How time collapses
even the longest
held dream – that

trip to Italy
or the stilted
studio to the

barn’s rear, or
even the first
book and its

publication to early
acclaim by age
forty, fifty, sixty…

 

“Patience” first appeared here in October 2018.

3 thoughts on "Patience

  1. It brings to my mind the game I play with myself (first book, recognition etc.) – it doesn’t really mean anything – but it does – I won’t admit it – but am I being honest with myself – and on and on ….

