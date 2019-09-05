Patience
How time collapses
even the longest
held dream – that
trip to Italy
or the stilted
studio to the
barn’s rear, or
even the first
book and its
publication to early
acclaim by age
forty, fifty, sixty…
“Patience” first appeared here in October 2018.
It brings to my mind the game I play with myself (first book, recognition etc.) – it doesn’t really mean anything – but it does – I won’t admit it – but am I being honest with myself – and on and on ….
Ha! I know that game well. It does, but it doesn’t, matter. And so on…
The longest held dream with time. Nice poem on Patience. Well done!
