Self-Portrait as Blemish

Do not turn away. Stare at my impropriety

and accept the facts exposed: the mixed,

the blended, the unholy result of the extra-

legal conjoining. Or, that unconcealed

mark on the cheek, brown or black,

a pupil in the eye of the sack-clothed

target. Look closer. Ask your question.

I am the world inside the fermented

egg, the tacit accusation. What you choose

not to see. Feel my breath. Remember.