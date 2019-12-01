Galveston, 1900
First the wind, then a tide like no other
uprooting the calm,
a visage tilted back in descent
as if listening for the aftermath.
And later, the gardener’s lament
and the building’s exposed ribs,
light entering the eternal
orchard, nine children tied to a cincture.
Not even the earth could retain its bodies,
and the sea remanded those given to its care.
“Galveston, 1900” first appeared here in January 2015. Last February it was accepted for publication in an anthology to be published in 2020, but alas, I’ve just been informed that the publisher is unable to move forward on it. Such is the literary life.
This summer I had my first story accepted for publication. A few months later, they emailed me and told me that the journal had folded. I was so bummed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This happens to me about twice a year. Some publications never bother to inform you, and I find that extremely annoying.
LikeLike
Doggone it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy come, easy go. I wrote this poem in 2000 or 2001, so it’s learned patience. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a terrific piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Leslie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alas for the vagaries of publication; another time. Haunted by “light entering the eternal / orchard, nine children tied to a cincture”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The nine children tied to a cincture image was taken from history, alas.
LikeLike
How unfortunate, Bob! And I think it’s a perfect nutshell of a poem, I love it! Hope it finds another home soon – it’s astonishing how many years can pass between a good poem being written and then published with this kind of hoopla.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It happens often enough. I wonder if the poem will reach 20 years of age before it’s finally published? Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think like that too but for me it’s will I be 85 before the poem gets out there LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLike
Beautiful poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike