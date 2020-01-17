Greeting the Moon (after Li Po)

Wine conceals the night’s approach,

while blossoms blanket my clothing.

Drunk, I stumble to the stream and greet the moon,

thinking of birds, so distant, and people, so few.

The transliteration on Chinese-Poems.com reads:

Amusing Myself

Face wine not aware get dark

Fall flower fill my clothes

Drunk stand step stream moon

Bird far person also few

This adaptation first appeared here in September 2014.