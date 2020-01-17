Greeting the Moon (after Li Po)
Wine conceals the night’s approach,
while blossoms blanket my clothing.
Drunk, I stumble to the stream and greet the moon,
thinking of birds, so distant, and people, so few.
The transliteration on Chinese-Poems.com reads:
Amusing Myself
Face wine not aware get dark
Fall flower fill my clothes
Drunk stand step stream moon
Bird far person also few
This adaptation first appeared here in September 2014.
As always yours is far more “gettable” than the Chinese-Poems.com rendering.
Very curious 1st image!
