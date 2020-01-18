Late Night (after Li Po)

The moon smiles upon my bed.
I consider frost and ice,
and raising my head, the bright sky.
Lying back, I think of home.
Once again, I’ve attempted to shiver myself into a timeless piece. I can only hope that my version does not offend.
The transliteration from Chinese-Poetry.com follows:
Bed before bright moon shine
Think be ground on frost
Raise head view bright moon
Lower head think home
This originally appeared here in March 2014.
Just one lifetime could offer many circumstances that would fit this well.
Those little moments are full of big possibilities.
A hopeful and deep poem at the same time. Good texture and writing.
Thank you. Li Po is of course responsible for the depth.
I can’t recall if I ever mentioned that this was the poem I had to memorize and recite for my first final Mandarin oral exam in college. Your translation is fine enough that I might memorize that too. Who knows what party will compel me to regale friends or strangers with both. 🙂
Now that would be a superb party!
another sweet late night piece
Thank you very much.
