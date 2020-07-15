Still Life with Silence
Not two, but one,
invisible
and stretched between
stump and fence,
filled with
time, defining
implication. Empty
the pitcher. Accept
its limitations.
Listen to what is not.
“Still Life with Silence” first appeared here in October 2016.
Lovely. Thank you.
Thank you for that closing – “Listen to what is not” – so easy to entangle in the obvious (be it positive or negative) and miss out on a vast array of signals, possibilities, opportunities. And twisting your title, I’m reading: There is still LIFE despite SILENCE … silence being relative to listener’s attention, patience.
