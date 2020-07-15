Still Life with Silence

Posted on by

 

stump 


Still Life with Silence

Not two, but one,
invisible

and stretched between
stump and fence,

filled with
time, defining

implication. Empty
the pitcher. Accept

its limitations.
Listen to what is not.

 

pitcher

“Still Life with Silence” first appeared here in October 2016.

 

 

2 thoughts on “Still Life with Silence

  2. Thank you for that closing – “Listen to what is not” – so easy to entangle in the obvious (be it positive or negative) and miss out on a vast array of signals, possibilities, opportunities. And twisting your title, I’m reading: There is still LIFE despite SILENCE … silence being relative to listener’s attention, patience.

    Like

    Reply

