Poem Nominated for a Pushcart

I’ve just learned that my piece “Poem Ending with a Whimper,” which was published in Volume Three of Lamplit Underground, has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Thank you, editor Janna Liggan, for this honor!
Terrific, Bob! Congratulations!
Woo-hoo! Way to go, Bob. Much deserved, and I hope you win one!
‘I look to the ground for answers’ – great line, rings true! The illustrations are beautiful, too.
Well deserved. May it win.
Congratulations, Robert! Such a wonderful milestone in your writing journey!
