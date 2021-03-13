Uccello

the wind is what

the stillness

desires to say

each instant

collapsing into itself

like a bud

returning

to the seed

listen

the birds in my tree

are silent

as echoes

before their brief

lives are

silent

something thrashes

in the leaves

the feather

spiraling

slowly

is not only what

it is

as the candle

is more

than flame

or a moment

curling

to darkness

the question

is of clarity

I built a frame

but placed

nothing in it

the wind

blows through

quietly as if

between silences

there exists

only silence or

light

the familiar embrace

unfolding

Originally published in 1987 in a short-lived publication called The Balcones Review, this is the opening of a longer work. When I last looked out my window at that same tree, I heard the birds, no longer silent.