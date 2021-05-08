Cantilever
1
Night skitters over the mounds,
avoiding the blue flowers
She bears the horizon’s gold.
2
No one stands alone.
Our sky is of earth, dark
soil packed with the living.
3
I do not seek mercy.
The cliff frog chirps its song
and the fog closes in.
4
Suspended, hope
wraps around her,
one foot on the ground.
How lovely are these, Bob! #2 & #3 are my favourites. Cantilever makes me feel suspended in time.
I have no idea where these originated. They weren’t, and then they were. 🙂
Best way! You are the ultimate man of mystery🤓
Mysterious … especially #4 pondering whether that foot on the ground belongs to “her” or to Hope. (A likely dubious differentiation in most cases.)
Ha! I wonder about that, too. Perspective seems to shift with the years.
