The Garden
But what of this notion
of the romantic?
It rained last night.
I could smell it
before it fell,
each drop a perfect
sphere until the final
moment. This
is fact, impractical but
lovely for its truth.
* * *
Initially posted here in January of 2014, the poem was published many years ago (30?) as a poetry postcard offered by the literary journal Amelia. I admit to being wrong about the shape of raindrops. But hey, they start out spherical…
Very beautiful. Love the rhythm here.
Thanks very much, Lucy. It’s old, but still works. 😀
The concluding lines are elegant and lovely in their simplicity. Many blessings, as always.
Thanks, Jessan. It took me a long time to realize that simple could be both complex and elegant…
This is fascinating material for a study, as with all of your work, in interpretation and perspective. Thanks.
I almost feel as though your statement is somewhere along the lines of, “The romantic gives us truth. The romantic gives us the beauty of the truth–the drops of rain are spherical until they hit the ground.”
I was an observer, even way back then…
Silence is a moment of unity of senses taking such perfectly transparent spherical shapes
Alas, I was wrong. Raindrops are misshapen.
Simply beautiful. I love the smell of rain before and after. Especially on fresh cut grass.
A favorite smell of mine, too!
Gently inquiring. What were you suggesting by ‘impractical’, may I ask?
To be honest, Dave, I’m not sure. I wrote this 35 or more years ago. But it could have been a simple statement describing that bit of knowledge, as in “with that and $3 you can get a cup of coffee.”
You made me wonder about the truth Robert … is it impractical ??
Perhaps. It’s often inconvenient!
