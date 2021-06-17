In Praise of Chiggers
And the others
feasting unseen
upon you,
offering their
blessings
of digestive juices
and anticoagulants,
allergic reactions and
reddened mounds
made pleasurable
by your fingernails
scraping the skin
around them, over
and raw, again,
again, it feels
so good!
“In Praise of Chiggers” first appeared here in August, 2017.
Well, that’s one way to think of them LOL – a beastly blessing!
My recent encounter with them was not as bad as expected. Oh, those little blessings!
