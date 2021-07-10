Tree
where you go
the wind follows
as if no
choice remains but
that of sun
and oak an
attraction such that
limbs curve to
light a certainty
which cautions us
to intrude lest
we lose all
sight and sense
of beauty you
are this tree
Written in the 80s, “Tree” first appeared here in December 2014.
Timeless … it’s raining or I might go out and read this aloud to my live-oak stump. Here’s to beauty in trees no matter their age/condition – each architecture unique, intriguing.
Your poem is very beautiful!
