Vesuvius

When the earth shrugs,

some warnings are better

heeded. A little

smoke, some ash.

A knife point held to the chin.

Why listen at all?

The man in the big house hides in its vastness.

Surrounded, he walks alone.

People speak, but he hears only himself.

Meanwhile,

the mountain

belches

and the birds fly north

seeking firm ground

upon which to land.

* * *

“Vesuvius” was first published in The Big Windows Review in December 2017. I’m grateful to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.