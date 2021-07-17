Love in the Time of Untruth

They look through us,

fingers scrabbling

through the soil

of a neighbor’s lush garden,

saying “we do this for you.”

Uprooting plants, desecrating

history, palms out, demanding more

they exchange trowel

for shovel,

hoe for explosives,

concentrating on their return

on investment.

Bewildered, we hold hands and watch.

“Love in the Time of Untruth” made its first appearance at Clementine Unbound. Many thanks and much admiration for editor G.F. Boyer for taking this piece and for being so kind during a difficult time.