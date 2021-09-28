Shoe
The right has only one option,
as is true of the left,
neither to mingle
nor disappear like washed socks
or loved ones in a casino.
There are those who believe
in fallen towers and pasts
burnished beyond recognition,
and truth, as it was written, for them,
in blood, with money inherited
from thieves. The puddle happens.
The door rotates. A snifter shatters.
The shoe’s approach defines its wearer.
* * *
This first appeared in March 2016, but somehow seems even more appropriate today.
Isn’t it funny how we always have something to fight over, and it always feels like the end of the world. But then we change the subject and all our old apocalypses look silly in comparison. Then we change subjects again.
I can’t believe how poetic this comment came out. I think I am going to nick it, fix the punctuation, and post it as a poem.
The last one, too. Just because I think it would be funny.
You must.
Ha! There you go!
And there’s always someone ready to argue any point, no matter how minor or vile.
Very true. I hope that most of them are doing it only to be contrary.
Yup – things are not looking good …
