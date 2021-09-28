Shoe

The right has only one option,

as is true of the left,

neither to mingle

nor disappear like washed socks

or loved ones in a casino.

There are those who believe

in fallen towers and pasts

burnished beyond recognition,

and truth, as it was written, for them,

in blood, with money inherited

from thieves. The puddle happens.

The door rotates. A snifter shatters.

The shoe’s approach defines its wearer.

* * *

This first appeared in March 2016, but somehow seems even more appropriate today.