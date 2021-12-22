Wind
That it shudders through
and presages an untimely end,
that it transforms the night’s
body and leaves us
breathless and wanting,
petals strewn about,
messenger and message in one,
corporeal hosts entwined,
that it moves, that it blends,
that it withdraws and returns without
remorse, without forethought, that it
increases, expands, subtracts,
renders, imposes and releases
in one quick breath, saying
I cannot feel but I touch,
I cannot feel
* * *
“Wind” first appeared in Blue Hour Magazine and is included in my first chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
The gentle movement so well portrayed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Derrick. The wind is something I just can’t escape!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is moving in about three ways. I feel riffled and stirred. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, SJ. This was one of those poems that burst out, seemingly on its own, without much thought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Powerful in silence
thoughtless in violence
This section of your poem rattled my bones Robert ..
” that it moves, that it blends,
that it withdraws and returns without
remorse, without forethought, that it
increases, expands, subtracts,”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wind is everywhere, even when it’s not!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true 🌏😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gorgeous, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Dianne. Much appreciated.
LikeLike
Minds me of that riddle in The Hobbit. Voiceless it cries…
LikeLike
Beautiful.
LikeLike