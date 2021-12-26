Synapses and Other Conjunctions

My advice? Wear boots, even among the dead.

Our barefoot friend, having separated the rattler’s

head from its body, picked up the six-foot

length to show off, and stepped back onto

the head, which though not alive, still managed

to squeeze venom from the ducts and inject it

through its fangs, into his foot. Consider this

a metaphor, if you must, but don’t belabor

it. This morning I am searching for

connections. The plumber says that when

the overflow is clogged, the sink won’t drain

properly, and I notice similarities between

vision and words and the dryer’s vent — how

twists and hard angles and blurry lint may

confuse the issue, perhaps even start a fire.

And before you say, yes, yes, that’s what

I want, a fire, consider other possibilities,

not to mention consequences. Confuse

one word for another, and you’re an idiot.

Let your finger tap the wrong key, and the

incorrect letter provides a glimpse into

the future, or at least beyond the neighbor’s

closed door, a passage of signals impossible

to predicate. But differences exist: decapitate

poets, and they won’t bite, or at the very least

their venom will infect your nervous system

indirectly. Other advice? Pause before sending,

look before you leap (or step back). Avoid fast

food and politics. Drink good beer. Laugh often,

breathe deeply. Contemplate your footwear.

“Synapses and Other Conjunctions” was written during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and was subsequently published in September 2016 at The Blue Nib. Many thanks to Luanne Castle for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.