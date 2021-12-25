Recording of “Balance”



Balance

Navigating

by stars,

one ball

buried,

another

gathering,

the dung

beetle

straight-lines,

maintains

position,

forever

looking forward

and up.

“Balance” first appeared here in February 2016, and is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, available for free download from Origami Poems Project.

