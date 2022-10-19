Mockingbird III

Songs, returned

to their space

within the sphere of

movement, the patterns inscribed

as if to touch the face of every

wind: here one moment, then

gone. This quickness delights us.

How, then, do we so often forget

those things we share? Night

comes and goes to another’s

phrase, yet each note is so precisely

placed, so carefully rendered

that we hear only the voice, not its source.

* * *

Another piece from the 80s. This first appeared here in March 2015, and would likely be a much longer poem if I were to write it today.