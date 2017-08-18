Nocturne with a Line from Porchia
Everything is nothing, but afterwards.
I rise and the moon disturbs the darkness,
revealing symbols, a few stolen words
on the bureau. Tomorrow I’ll express
my gratitude by disappearing be-
fore I’m found, which is to say goodbye
before hello, a paradigm for the
prepossessed. Compton tells us to imply
what’s missing, like Van Gogh or Bill Monroe,
but why listen to the dead before they’ve
stopped speaking? Unfortunately we throw
out the bad with the good, only to save
the worst. I return to bed, and the floor
spins. Nothing is everything, but before.
This first appeared in The Blue Hour Magazine in December 2014, and is also included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform. The line “Everything is nothing, but afterwards” comes from Antonio Porchia’s Voices, translated by W.S. Merwin. Porchia wrote one book in his lifetime, but what a book it was! Often described as a collection of aphorisms, Voices is so much more – each time I open the book, I find new meaning in old lines.
This work gives me vertigo, but in a good way. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as there was no nausea!
LikeLike
Ban Gogh and Bill Monroe. Clever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The combination didn’t originate with me. I attended a mandolin workshop,a dozen or so years ago, led by bluegrass great Mike Compton. He pointed out parallels in how much in music and art relies on implication – how a wavy line could represent a crow in Van Gogh’s art, and how Monroe could imply a minor chord without playing an actual minor, because the listener expected it. Fascinating stuff.
LikeLike
Went straight to the library to check out Voices – their only copy doesn’t circulate so I guess I’ll be acquiring a copy. Sounds like it’ll be worth it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s readily available on Abebooks.com. Amazing, perplexing yet insightful writing. I return to it frequently.
LikeLike
Wonderful words Robert, and thank you for introducing me to “Voices”, I shall read soon. I’m such an unlearned plumber/poet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ivor. I don’t have a background in literature, so I’m always trying to catch up, to fill in those holes. I don’t believe I’ll ever complete the task, but it’s fun to try!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also now waiting for my copy of “voices” to arrive… there’s a great unease to this piece, like a chord progression might not resolve after all
LikeLike
But then it does, and beautifully!
LikeLike