3 Poems in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art

I’m delighted to have three poems appearing in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art. Many thanks to editor Susan Lewis for taking these oddities.
To get a taste of what Posit is about, read the Editor’s Notes.
I’m delighted to have three poems appearing in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art. Many thanks to editor Susan Lewis for taking these oddities.
To get a taste of what Posit is about, read the Editor’s Notes.
Well done Robert, I haven’t read them yet, off to bed now, will catch up tomorrow. Cheers, from down-under.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ivor. They’re a bit different from most of what I’m writing these days, but as with everything I write, are full of questions. 🙂
LikeLike
Harmony on top of harmony; ‘Becoming; being;
disappearing.
If I too begin glaring at my coworkers while diminishing today I’ll revisit these 3 works for a quick rebirth. Did you write them together or discover they matched while looking for pieces to submit? They certainly feel like a family. Well done Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! “Pleasure in Absence…” was written perhaps two years after the other two, as part of a separate series, but it seemed to fit well with the batch I submitted to Posit. “At Work…” and “That Number…” were written during an poetical exploration of numbers (among other things) I was interested in.
LikeLike