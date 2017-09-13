3 Poems in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art

I’m delighted to have three poems appearing in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art. Many thanks to editor Susan Lewis for taking these oddities.

To get a taste of what Posit is about, read the Editor’s Notes.

4 thoughts on “3 Poems in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art

  2. Harmony on top of harmony; ‘Becoming; being;
    disappearing.
    If I too begin glaring at my coworkers while diminishing today I’ll revisit these 3 works for a quick rebirth. Did you write them together or discover they matched while looking for pieces to submit? They certainly feel like a family. Well done Robert.

    • Thank you! “Pleasure in Absence…” was written perhaps two years after the other two, as part of a separate series, but it seemed to fit well with the batch I submitted to Posit. “At Work…” and “That Number…” were written during an poetical exploration of numbers (among other things) I was interested in.

