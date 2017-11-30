Strollermelon

In the summer I roll them from grocer to bus stop, little bonnets

affixed, cooing all the while – cantaloupe, watermelon, honey dew,

casaba, canary, sugar, you name it, they all come home with me,

in pairs or solo, snuggled tightly in blankets and ensuring

dropped-jaw, raised-eyebrow gapes from those who approach.

Don’t they look just like their mother, I ask, and no one ever disagrees.

Everybody is so nice, even the teen-age boys who no longer offer up

their seats. But Damon, who recently purchased new pants to impress

Wanda-I’m-An-Attorney, enjoys whispering secrets to us. Did you

know they’re actually berries? And that some are called fruit,

others, vegetables? They’re not much good for pies, though. I just

call them “Mel,” which is funny because I know that you’re not

supposed to name something you’re going to eat, and really, I do

recognize the difference between sentient beings and plants, but

then candidate Harumph comes to mind, and how do you explain

him and his followers? When cool weather approaches, I turn to

squash. Happy acorn, the elongated, sad butternut, pumpkin. Each

holds a niche in my heart, and I love strolling down the sidewalk

with them, humming tunes, adjusting stems, planning meals.

“Strollermelon” was first drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and was published in Quiet Letter in April 2017. Thanks to Plain Jane for providing the odd title. One never knows what’ll arise from sponsored titles!