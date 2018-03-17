Bottom, Falling

Through that window you see another bird

rising, unlabeled, unwanted, yet noticed.

A limb’s last leaf. The boy’s breath.

Like the morning after your father died,

when temperature didn’t register

and heat shallowed through the morning’s

end. Still you shivered. Glass. Wind.

Night’s body. How to calibrate nothing’s

grace? Take notes. Trace its echo. Try.

“Bottom Falling” was published in Into the Void in October 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.