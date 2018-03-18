3 Poems in The New Reader Magazine

My poems “The Body Gives,” “Drawer of Possibilities,” and “Riddle, Dollar, String” have been published in The New Reader Magazine, which is available for free download here. Many thanks for editor Dominique Dela Paz for taking these.
My poems “The Body Gives,” “Drawer of Possibilities,” and “Riddle, Dollar, String” have been published in The New Reader Magazine, which is available for free download here. Many thanks for editor Dominique Dela Paz for taking these.
Especially like “The Body Gives.” Great new publication!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sarah. I like the publication – and it’s a paying market. So unusual these days.
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your poetry is nearing ubiquity on the web 🙂
Love the artwork in that the new zine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I wouldn’t go that far. Yes, it’s a nice zine. I hope it sticks around for a while.
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Janice.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Bob! I, too, especially like “The Body Gives”. Love the art in the mag too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Lynne. It’s a nice little mag. You might send them something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good idea!
LikeLike
Congratulations, Bob. The magazine looks like an interesting mix.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. I think it’s a nice first issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Intriguing mix from you … I totally am in that drawer with you! Not so “with” the riddle one, although raking leaves pulls several of my own strings … and is timely for March in Central Texas. Congrats on this latest presence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jazz. I swear the stuff in those drawers breeds at night!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Congrats! Keep it up! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
Wow. Congratulations. Well done
LikeLike
Fantastic! I’m downloading, and thanks so much!
LikeLike
My congratulations !❤👌
LikeLike