3 Poems in The New Reader Magazine

My poems “The Body Gives,” “Drawer of Possibilities,” and “Riddle, Dollar, String” have been published in The New Reader Magazine, which is available for free download here. Many thanks for editor Dominique Dela Paz for taking these.

  7. Intriguing mix from you … I totally am in that drawer with you! Not so “with” the riddle one, although raking leaves pulls several of my own strings … and is timely for March in Central Texas. Congrats on this latest presence.

