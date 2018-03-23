One Day I’ll Market Your Death

One Day I’ll Market Your Death

Do not mistake this phrase for one contiguous with threat.

Even its flower knows the theory of attractive quality.

An ideal medium for cochineal production, the prickly pear
shelters a host of creatures we seldom caress.

Which displays greater motility, the cactus or the cochineal?

Life-cycle of attributes, packaging, excitement, the unknown.

In the Aztec language, the word meant prickly pear blood.
The insects’ bodies and eggs yield carminic acid, which mixed with

aluminum or calcium salts yields the red dye.

Reachingfor substance is neither metaphor nor effect. Sessile

parasite: carmine. The product of Dactylopius coccus
became the second most valued resource in Mexico, behind silver.

Opportunism unveiling itself, revealed, or, layered greed.

What appears to be fungus is wealth.

One-dimensional / attractive / indifferent. We look together
through the window and observe our separate selves.

This poem originally appeared in a slightly different form in Otoliths, and was included in my chapbook length work, The Circumference of Other, published in IDES: A Collection of Poetry Chapbooks, by Silver Birch Press.

20 thoughts on “One Day I’ll Market Your Death

  4. Love this!

    “What appears to be fungus is wealth” is just about the most wonderful — if not disillusioning — statement ever! It shouldn’t, I realize, but it evokes an image of toe jam. If I were of a certain opportunistic disposition, I’d probably be okay with that, though… 🧀

  5. Had a demo on this a few years back on lower Pecos … my guide murdered one cute tiny bug to prove his point. Sparks an inner debate of preference for lifeless synthetics vs naturals that “murdered”. Makes one look twice at red garments! (I’d feel no conflict if the hue source was large roachy water bug …)

  6. I really love this one; and I never knew that about the “prickly pear blood”. Always felt the word sounded Nahuatl but never bothered to look it up; your etymologies, though, are way more interesting than the OED’s. ^_^

  7. Mexico … That reminds me.
    The war on drugs,
    fatal for many
    … very profitable for same.
    I kind of see a similarity
    with the theme of your poetry
    ( nature’s by products
    and parasites included )?

