One Day I’ll Market Your Death
Do not mistake this phrase for one contiguous with threat.
Even its flower knows the theory of attractive quality.
An ideal medium for cochineal production, the prickly pear
shelters a host of creatures we seldom caress.
Which displays greater motility, the cactus or the cochineal?
Life-cycle of attributes, packaging, excitement, the unknown.
In the Aztec language, the word meant prickly pear blood.
The insects’ bodies and eggs yield carminic acid, which mixed with
aluminum or calcium salts yields the red dye.
Reachingfor substance is neither metaphor nor effect. Sessile
parasite: carmine. The product of Dactylopius coccus
became the second most valued resource in Mexico, behind silver.
Opportunism unveiling itself, revealed, or, layered greed.
What appears to be fungus is wealth.
One-dimensional / attractive / indifferent. We look together
through the window and observe our separate selves.
This poem originally appeared in a slightly different form in Otoliths, and was included in my chapbook length work, The Circumference of Other, published in IDES: A Collection of Poetry Chapbooks, by Silver Birch Press.
Enjoyed this very much. Thank you.
Thank you, JoHanna. The mind wanders in mysterious ways…
Nice poem – love the last two lines!
Glad you like those lines, Matt. Thank you.
Very very nice. Happy to see poetry isn’t a dead art like it seems to be amongst my peers at home.
Thanks very much. Poetry may struggle at times, but it seems to be moving along these days.
I’ve been noticing more and more poets pay homage to tradition since I started my page. It’s so refreshing.
It’s hard to escape, if you’re serious about the art, and what better way to acknowledge those who came before than to use their techniques?
Absolutely agree.
Love this!
“What appears to be fungus is wealth” is just about the most wonderful — if not disillusioning — statement ever! It shouldn’t, I realize, but it evokes an image of toe jam. If I were of a certain opportunistic disposition, I’d probably be okay with that, though… 🧀
Hmm. If you could turn toe jam into cochineal, you might just find that sweet, opportunistic career. Ha!
For some reason that made me think of ambergris.
Hmm. Toe jam, ambergris, cochineal – there’s a poem in there. Somewhere.
Deep deep down
Had a demo on this a few years back on lower Pecos … my guide murdered one cute tiny bug to prove his point. Sparks an inner debate of preference for lifeless synthetics vs naturals that “murdered”. Makes one look twice at red garments! (I’d feel no conflict if the hue source was large roachy water bug …)
Ditto on the roachy water bugs!
I really love this one; and I never knew that about the “prickly pear blood”. Always felt the word sounded Nahuatl but never bothered to look it up; your etymologies, though, are way more interesting than the OED’s. ^_^
Etymology fascinates me!
Mexico … That reminds me.
The war on drugs,
fatal for many
… very profitable for same.
I kind of see a similarity
with the theme of your poetry
( nature’s by products
and parasites included )?
An education for me
