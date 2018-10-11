Truchas (Elevation 8,000 Feet)
Climbing
these stairs,
I resemble
a trout
flopping
in dry air,
another gasp
and a ratcheting
heart rate, up,
out, and through
that opening,
into the pale glow.
I spent a glorious four days in New Mexico, in the company of poets. The Tupelo Press Truchas Conference outdid itself again.
Cool poem…I expected it to be about fishing
That’s poetry for you!
Hallelujah for the company of poets!
💖
There’s nothing like it! I especially enjoyed spending time with you and Brother Clyde!
Great poem, you’re so talented.
You’re very kind. Thank you.
