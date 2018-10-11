Truchas (Elevation 8,000 Feet)

Climbing

these stairs,

I resemble

a trout

flopping

in dry air,

another gasp

and a ratcheting

heart rate, up,

out, and through

that opening,

into the pale glow.

I spent a glorious four days in New Mexico, in the company of poets. The Tupelo Press Truchas Conference outdid itself again.