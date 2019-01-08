Deadfall

Clouds capture the moon.

The shifting branch cracks,

as if shedding thought.

I add words to the kindling, a few notes.

The tune flares against the wall.

Though I hum, no one hears.

Night muffles our song.

Abandoned, the flame reaches out.

“Deadfall” first appeared at Red Eft Review in June 2018. Thanks to editor Corey D. Cook for taking this piece.