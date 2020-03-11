Light and Dark and Light Again (crawlspace)
Not hopeless, but without hope. If I could
capture my shadow, would I
imprison it in a cell of light
or release it to roam free among the dense cedars,
knowing always that I might betray myself again?
And other repetitions. Doorways beyond other
doorways leading to more openings, like
mouths releasing words in the random
silence, awaiting their return.
What lives under the house but another
darkness, another tale of contrast
and spent energies? Answers move swiftly
from point to point, refusing to be
pinned down. The questions remain.
This first appeared here in February 2015.
Interesting mix … shadows and questions and answers … all impossible to pin down. Pondering a shadow released in the woods … a bunch of new questions … top of my list: how do I reattach it once I catch it? (Would it be willing to reconnect?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve wondered about my own shadow – would it reattach, or seek someone else, or perhaps exist as a free-range shadow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps your shadow free-ranges while you sleep … perhaps off communing with Scarecrow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that’s a thought!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very impressed how well you tell a story and keep your story telling honest.
LikeLike