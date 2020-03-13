While Walking My Dog’s Ghost
I spot a baby rabbit
lying still in a clump of grass
no wider than my hand.
It quivers, but I pretend
not to have seen, for fear
that the dog, ghost or not,
will frighten and chase it
into the brush, beyond
its mother’s range,
perhaps to become lost
and thirsty, malnourished,
filthy, desperate, much
like the dog when we
found each other that hot,
dry evening so long ago.
This first appeared here in September 2016.
I think I remember this one. It makes me teary-eyed.
Thank you, Merril. I do miss that dog!
I remember this one. I’ve never walked my dog’s ghost, but I’m sure I’ve sat reading with the ghost of one of my cats purring on my lap.
Those ghosts remind us of who we are and have been.
I definitely remember this one. I resonate with animal/human “finding each other” …
There is possibility in a ghost presence disturbing a young creature … young ones still receptive to all sorts of vibes we older folk talk ourselves out of (likely true for rabbits as well as humans!)
I would walk our usual paths in the neighborhood park, and it felt as if he accompanied me. I found comfort in those solitary walks.
I loved this one when I first read it and even more now. Strange that it popped into my inbox today, the anniversary of losing my beloved dog two years ago.
Thank you, Alison. I’m so sorry to hear about your dog. I’ve lost too many over the years…
I’m sorry about yours too, Robert. It is so hard to lose them. Their pure spirits.
Oh, yes!
Oh yes, I remember this poem! Lovely tribute, Bob! Reminds me of the many ways my two dogs blessed my life and yes, sometimes I turn a corner and see a goofy grin, wagging tail…
Thanks, Lynne. There’s nothing quite like those goofy grins and wagging tails!
Indeed!
Having fond memories of my own animals, I fully understand the association here. Even so,
I’m bad at welcoming new ones. Parting comes too soon, too often. While I cherish the memories, visualizing that final curtain is always there, even in the good times, so I’m loathe to start the relationship. And I hate how selfish that sounds.
Yours is a valid feeling, Ken. I share it too, but somehow keep starting those relationships. The joy sustains me.
“While walking my dog’s ghost” – fantastic writing. 🙂
Thank you very much!
