Never Drink Anything Blue

But always keep your options unzipped and

available to whatever slips in; the snake

lives in the attic for the rodents,

but occasionally takes a fledgling peewee

from a nest near its exit, while the scorpion

generally avoids light except for those nights

when moths seem too delectable to pass up.

Our governor whistles Beethoven but switches to

the hymnal when campaigning, and I’ve announced

a need for organic zucchini when craving a craft

beer. Confession is good for the soul, except

when it’s bad for the body. “Think with words,

not with ideas,” Sontag wrote, and Williams said

“no idea but in things.” Of course he was just writing

a poem. Baking is chemistry – measure carefully –

but cook with abandon! Whoever said “keep your

friends close but your enemies closer,” slept

alone most nights, or not at all. Born in Louisiana,

I am the product of an illegal union, but which

half should be interred where? Both sun and

moon rise and set. Is anything incorruptible?

Drink everything blue. Everything.

“Never Drink Anything Blue” was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Project, and appeared here in March 2016. Many thanks to Stop Dragging the Panda, who sponsored and provided the title.