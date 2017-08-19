On Context, Otherness and the Role of Poetry (an Interview from 2013)

Posted on by

For those of you who might care, I’m featured in an interview in Middle Gray.

IMG_9524

Originally posted in December 2013. Circumstances have changed a bit – I have more time to write these days, but somehow manage to constantly run behind…

14 thoughts on “On Context, Otherness and the Role of Poetry (an Interview from 2013)

    • Ha! A few months before this interview, I was asked some insightful questions about my writing by the poetry editor of another publication. Prior to that, I hadn’t thought much about why or how my poems came to be – they just did. But in order to answer her questions, I was forced to think (something I usually avoid), and subsequently spent a good deal of time mulling it over. The truth is my writing comes from what I don’t know, or rather from the exploration of what I don’t know. So I’m never lacking for material!

      Like

      Reply

  6. Bob, that was a very illuminating interview. I, too, am as interested in the empty gaps that hang in between incongruities which was what made your poetry so appealing to me. And that’s a rather lovely bookshelf you’ve got there! Eh…the curse of years of undirected reading…! A very understandable curse, I must say 😵🙃

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s