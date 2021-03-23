Palinode (salt, mask, descent)

Tracing the map to the swaying places, she rises

through the interior world, garnering peace by

syllable. Water, clouds and sand mark her ascent.

The expectation is return, renewal. My friend did not

awaken this morning, and tonight I praise her

passage with drink and song. Matter into spirit,

mountain into sky, redemption, freedom. We bathe in

light, reclaiming the liminal. Our tears evaporate,

leaving salt and untrod paths in our wake.

The paths in our wake delimit the future, but

everything falls. Which do we desire more, the grasp

or its release? That instant preceding fear defines a

yearning particular to its course, a cycle of regression

and progress: ancestors descend into human or

animal form, die, depart to the heavens, and return

anew. Distilled power, a bridge to the spirits, the

mask unshutters and conceals the conscious mind.

Opening my eyes, I release the sun.

I release the sun and observe the results. From sky

to soil, from above to below, to solidity. Spirit

acquires matter, disperses and regroups. Rain and

alluvion, flooded homes, the dark night of childish

laughter. Each to her own path, each to an end. Muting

the string, I touch the harmonic into the world, linking

civility to proportion, lowering dissonance. Everything

falls. Everything. From curve to angle, we resist and

rejoice. In this design parabola, she descends.

* * *

“Palinode (salt, mask, descent)” was first published in Otoliths in slightly different form, and is included in my chapbook, I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes).